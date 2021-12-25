The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Merry Christmas!!

On behalf of all of us here at Crooks and Liars, we wish you a very Merry Christmas Day. We're so grateful to all of you who keep us online and on alert for the stories you've come to expect from us here.

We are giving all of our staff the day off to spend with their families today. If you're new to our site, try browsing our archives, or come back tomorrow morning when we'll have fresh videos right off the griddle for you.

Your Christmas open thread is below, with some fun Christmas music.

With love and hopes for a better 2022,

John Amato, Karoli, Fran, Heather, Susie, Aliza, Red, Ellen, Capper, Scarce and all of our wonderful contributors and cartoonists!

