Mike's Blog Round Up

Juanita Jean’s: Cartoons for Christmas Day.

Eschaton: Remember when “lab leak theory” was the hot thing on the Internet?

Angry Bear: None of the answers to America’s inflation problems should involve whacking the peasants.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: America’s true COVID death toll is undercounted due to sins of commission and omission.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I like the numbers being where they are." (President Donald Trump, opposing a cruise ship unloading COVID-stricken passengers in the U.S., March 7, 2019)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

