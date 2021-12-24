Kayleigh Freaks That Biden Didn't Cure Omicron In 21 Days

Articles

On FOX Business, liar extraordinaire Kayleigh McEnany lied some more. She does this for a LIVING. She even had help from guest host Lauren Simonetti.

Earlier in the program while talking about earnings, Simonetti said, "Let's talk about corporate earnings because not a lot of people expected that we were going to be hit with another wave of Covid 19."

Fast forward to the last hour of the program and Simonetti started misstating what President Biden said in his COVID speech on Wednesday.

"What happened was the Omicron virus spread even more rapidly than anybody thought," Biden said.

The president never said the US was caught off guard, that was in the National Review's words as far as I can see.

Talking to Kaleigh, Lauren said that President Biden was "caught off-guard with the Omicron variant."

She continued, "The first detected case of omicron was 21 days ago right here in the US, how are we so caught off guard?"

Fox News, make up your minds!

If anything, the Biden administration has been as prepared as any country could be. We do have a serious problem with one political party pretending vaccines are about "personal freedom" rather than public health, and for that, Kayleigh should check in with her bosses at Fox.

McEnany, the former White House press secretary of lies, said of Biden, "He shouldn't have been caught off guard ..."

