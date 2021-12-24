Here's Another Reason Mehmet Oz Can't Win PA's Senate Seat

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 13:51 Hits: 2

Leaked audio that was reportedly made on Dec. 16 during a private lunch in New York City reveals that Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican, has some, uh, thoughts on trans rights he apparently didn’t feel he could share on his syndicated talk show, The Dr. Oz Show. Oz reportedly defended J.K. Rowling—the famed Harry Potter writer who has since become infamous for her consistent anti-trans remarks and positions—as being “very brave.”

He also reportedly suggested that it’s “not fair” to protect just “one group” of people ... which, sure, right, but no one is suggesting that trans folks are the only people who need and deserve protection. We’re just fighting to make sure an extremely vulnerable population gets protections to begin with. The leaked audio was first obtained by Radar Online, a celebrity gossip website.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/mehmet-oz-lgbtq-rights