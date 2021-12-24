The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Here's Another Reason Mehmet Oz Can't Win PA's Senate Seat

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Here's Another Reason Mehmet Oz Can't Win PA's Senate Seat

Leaked audio that was reportedly made on Dec. 16 during a private lunch in New York City reveals that Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican, has some, uh, thoughts on trans rights he apparently didn’t feel he could share on his syndicated talk show, The Dr. Oz Show. Oz reportedly defended J.K. Rowling—the famed Harry Potter writer who has since become infamous for her consistent anti-trans remarks and positions—as being “very brave.”

He also reportedly suggested that it’s “not fair” to protect just “one group” of people ... which, sure, right, but no one is suggesting that trans folks are the only people who need and deserve protection. We’re just fighting to make sure an extremely vulnerable population gets protections to begin with. The leaked audio was first obtained by Radar Online, a celebrity gossip website.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/mehmet-oz-lgbtq-rights

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version