N.C. Police Chief Put On Unpaid Leave For Telling Officers Where To Get False Vaccine Cards

Smith, in a statement to the local newspaper, said in part: "To make a long story short, in retrospect, I made a mistake."
OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A town administrator has placed a North Carolina police chief on unpaid leave because he reportedly was telling officers about a “clinic” to get vaccination cards without actually being vaccinated against COVID-19.
TJ Smith, the police chief of Oakboro, a town in Stanly County, is being disciplined for his actions.
Oakboro Town Administrator Doug Burgess sent Chief Smith a letter, informing him of his decision to punish the chief.
Burgess says Chief Smith was notifying law enforcement officers to attend a “clinic” where they would be able to obtain proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated.
The letter says this action violates Personnel Policies Section 5: 1) Fraud, 6) Willful acts that endanger the property of others, and 10) Serving a conflicting interest.
The town manager placed Chief Smith on unpaid leave for two weeks, beginning Dec. 21. Chief Smith is also placed on probation for six months.
