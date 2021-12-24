The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2021 Crookie Judge Of The Year: Rittenhouse Judge Bruce Schroder

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was a complete travesty of justice. A teen crossed state lines and used a gun that he was not legally allowed to possess to play "armed medic" and kill 2 men. Judge Bruce Schroeder made many rulings, both before and during the trial, that probably, possibly, definitely had an effect on the outcome - and one that he appeared to desire.

First, he ruled that the victims could not be called "victims"

Then he allowed the defense lawyer to use the n-word AND went into weird rants

Oh, more Judge Schroeder shenanigans:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/crookie-kyle-rittenhouse-judge

