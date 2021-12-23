Ten Of The Best Protest Albums Of 2021

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
*The following is a collection of some of the best albums of protest music released in 2021. They were selected by Kevin Gosztola and C.J. Baker, who publishes writing regularly at Ongoing History Of Protest Songs. They are in alphabetical order by artist.
**Full playlist with each album on Spotify
Black Monument Ensemble – NOW
The story behind the making of this album is part of what makes it exceptional. According to Damon Locks and the Black Monument Ensemble, it was recorded in the summer of 2020, “following months of pandemic-induced fear and isolation, the explosion of social unrest, struggle, and violence in the streets, and as the certain presence of a new reality had fully settled in.”
(Kevin Gosztola)
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee AT STATE’s END
If late-stage capitalism sounds like anything, it is the brooding dissonance of this album from Godspeed You! Black Emperor. Their soundscapes survey civilizations ravaged by pestilence and climate disaster. Yet there is a majesty and grandness to their music of desolation.
Radio frequencies on the album are “pulses of rising white static” because “automated militaries” take up so much bandwidth. There are periodic announcements from the watching and killing machines of our world, but then there are also the “ham radio dads,” who stay up all night talking about their dying wives and “what they will do with their guns when antifa comes.”
(Kevin Gosztola)
Irreversible Entanglements – Open The Gates
The free jazz collective’s third offering is a sonic exploration of post-colonialism. With Aquiles Navarro’s trumpet blaring out into the universe and Keir Neuringer’s saxophone piercing the sky, the ensemble summons whatever spirits they can connect with from the past and present to propel the music forward.
As they put it, “The universe was awash in the sickly static veneer of anti-cosmos, of anti-nation; the halls were emptied, our shadows echoing and staining the walls of our abandoned oases – so we poured out into 2020’s wild streets. The ghosts of our labor danced around the sickness as we set fire to our old ways of thinking and moving, as we set fire to cop cars and bashed in the windows of our own rising disenfranchisement.”
Femi Kuti & Made Kuti – Legacy+
The legacy of legendary activist and Afrobeat originator Fela Kuti is carried on by his son Femi and grandson Made on “Legacy +.” It is a double album that includes “Stop The Hate” (the 11th album by Femi) and “For(e)ward” (Made’s debut album).
Femi and Made are torch-bearers of Afrobeat, and no doubt Fela would be proud of the music they are creating.
(C.J. Baker)
The Muslims – Fuck These Fucking Fascists
The Muslims are what they say they are and fucking mean every fucking word on this fucking album. They describe themselves as a “crunchy, kickass punk band of Black and brown queer muzzies.” They say “your racist dad is a piece of shit and THIS IS NOT A SAFE SPACE.” That is fucking all caps because no one perpetuating vile systems of oppression will be spared.
The average song length is a little less than two minutes because the Muslims don’t need any fucking longer to fucking call out who needs to be called out. They just fucking show solidarity with those feeling spit on and beaten down then get on to pounding out the next riff.
(Kevin Gosztola)
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory Of Ice
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is an acclaimed novelist, poet, scholar, and singer, as well as a member of the Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg, an indigenous group in southern Ontario, Canada.
A prominent theme on “Theory Of Ice” is climate change. On “Break Up,” the opening track, Simpson poignantly sings, “There is euphotic rising and falling. Orbits of dispossession and reattachment. Achieving maximum density: 39 degrees Fahrenheit.” The song “Failure of Melting” bleakly depicts the impact on our natural world (“The caribou sit measuring emptiness. The fish study giving up.”)
But the album’s standout is her potent reworking of indigenous musician Willie Dunn’s “I Pity The Country.” The tune not only builds on the theme of climate change but explores other aspects of Canada’s troubled history of colonial oppression.
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After
On the indigenous Canadian rap duo’s fourth album, they once again blend banging beats with pointed political commentary.
(C.J. Baker)
Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future
“I wanted to get a better sense of how African traditional cosmologies can inform my life in a modern-day context,” Sons of Kemet bandleader Shabaka Hutchings told Apple Music. “Then try to get some sense of those forms of knowledge and put it into the art that’s being produced.”The jazz ensemble’s fourth album takes these cosmologies and explores the Black experience. “Field Negus,” the opening track (featuring vocals from Joshua Idehen), is a response to Black Lives Matter protests in London.
“Pick Up Your Burning Cross” (featuring Moor
(C.J. Baker)
David Rovics – May Day
Guitarist and folk singer David Rovics remains one of the most prolific and hardest working musicians writing songs of struggle. In 2021, Rovics reunited with the band he performed with from 1997-2008. Sean Staples played mandolin and guitar, Eric Royer played banjo, and Hazel Royer played bass live in a studio.
(Kevin Gosztola)
Witch Camp (Ghana) – I’ve Forgotten Now Who I Used to Be
This is an important archival project that collects field recordings from Ghana’s infamous witch camps.
“More commonly, it is a justification for pre-existing hate and prejudice. A member of my own family was driven out of her village in Malawi as a child after she was accused of being a witch due to having a white father— a fate that could have been my own if our places of birth were simply swapped.”
The musicians employ unique instruments from the natural environment, such as corn husks, a teapot, tin cans, and tree limbs. Altogether, those involved create a remarkable project that preserves overlooked cultures and elevates the voices of those who often overlooked and rendered voiceless.
(C.J. Baker)
|HONORABLE MENTIONS: Jackson Browne – “Downhill From Everywhere” | Evan Greer – “Spotify Is Surveillance” | The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night | Haviah Mighty – “Stock Exchange” | Nick Lutsko – “Songs On The Computer” | The Weather Station – “Ignorance”
The post Ten Of The Best Protest Albums Of 2021 appeared first on Shadowproof.
Read more https://shadowproof.com/2021/12/23/ten-top-protest-albums-of-2021/