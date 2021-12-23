The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Kim Potter Verdict: Guilty In Death Of Daunte Wright

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Kim Potter Verdict: Guilty In Death Of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright, was found guilty of both 1st and 2nd degree manslaughter after nearly 4 days of jury deliberations by the jury. Her defense was that she intended to use her taser, and not her gun, and that it was an "honest mistake."

The jury didn't buy it.

She was remanded to jail pending her sentencing hearing in early 2022.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/kim-potter-guilty

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version