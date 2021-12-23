Tomi Lahren: Celebrating Rittenhouse ‘Not A Good Look’

. Earth911
On Fox’s Outnumbered show Tuesday, cohost Kayleigh McEnany excitedly teased an upcoming discussion by saying that Kyle Rittenhouse "was treated like a rock star" at his TPUSA AmericaFest speech. This was the same event where Fox host Jesse Watters talked up a “deadly” “kill shot” against Dr. Fauci. Maybe they should consider renaming the conference “AmericaKillFest.” But I digress.
“Why the young man is saying the media is still getting the facts of his case wrong as he hints at legal action,” McEnany continued.
Kayleigh McEnany teases a segment on Kyle Rittenhouse by excitedly pointing out that he "was treated like a rock star" at his TPUSA AmericaFest speech. pic.twitter.com/V5YvE8MIP5
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 21, 2021
Cohost Lahren made a point of saying she agrees with the not guilty verdict Rittenhouse received after he shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters. “I believe that he was innocent, I believe that he should go after the media for how they have slandered him and mischaracterized him. I believe that wholeheartedly,” she said.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/tomi-lahren-celebrating-rittenhouse-not
