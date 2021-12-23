JOY: Watch This Third-Grade Teacher Make A Hail Mary Shot

. Earth911
Can we take all this joy in one day? Here's teacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick, from Drexel Hill PA, making a bunch of third-graders at Holy Trinity School in D.C.'s Georgetown very, very happy by making a full-court shot. Via meaww.com:
"Ms. Fitz threw a Hail Mary and promised all the 3rd graders hot chocolate if she made the shot. Well, God was looking out for her ...Frigid last week of school, here we come! #ADWCommUNITY #hailmaryshot #hailmary #basketball #hailmaryball" read the school's post.
Ms. Fitz has been a baller since high school and an outstanding one at that. She led the Notre Dame de Namur team to the PAISAA semifinals as a senior. She was later named as a third-team all-state Class AAA honoree, and was awarded the Mark Ward Basketball Award for Sportsmanship and Outstanding Play. She played for the Rutgers WBB team - the Scarlet Knights - as a redshirt senior where she appeared in 31 contests with 16 starts, averaged 1.7 points, 0.5 assists, and 0.4 points per game.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/joy-watch-third-grade-teacher-make-hail
