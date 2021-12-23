Jan. 6th Committee Asks Jordan For His Trump Communications

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:58 Hits: 4

Remember how Jim Jordan wanted to be part of the Jan. 6th committee? He's going to get his chance! They just requested that he turn over any communications he had with former President Donald Trump and those who sought to overturn the election. Via the Daily Beast:

In a letter made public Wednesday, the bipartisan committee requested Jordan’s “voluntary cooperation” in its ongoing mission to examine who was behind the violence on Jan. 6—and explore what role the Trump White House played in trying to stage a coup.

[...] Jordan (R-OH) drew curiosity back during a House Rules Committee meeting in October when he asserted that he had communicated with Trump after the insurrection, but not during the attack on the U.S. Capitol building. However, members of the panel have said they do consider Jordan, a longtime Trump ally and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ closest friend in Congress, a potentially significant witness to the events that day.

Jordan has already shown up in one key text message to Meadows that the committee released. In that text, Jordan quoted from a document laying out a plan to overturn the election. While the committee didn’t initially disclose that it was Jordan who had sent the text to Meadows, Jordan later acknowledged to a right-wing media outlet that it was him.

read more