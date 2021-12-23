Texas Is Already Throwing Hispanics And Asians Off The Voter Rolls

The effort is a revised version of a previous effort to purge voter rolls in the name of voter integrity in a state where voter fraud is virtually non-existent. Last week, it was revealed that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (under indictment for fraud and under investigation for bribery and abuse of office) spent $2.2 million in taxpayer funds and 20,000 attorney hours yet found only three cases from 2020 and none in 2021.

But as Texas Monthly explains, a legal settlement that ended the last purge was incorporated into Texas’ current legislation that calls for regular voter roll auditing. Since September, election administrators across the state have mailed out 11,737 challenge letters to registered voters, almost all Hispanics and Asians, giving them 30 days to prove their U.S. citizenship or be thrown off the rolls. They can still vote if proof of citizenship is brought to the polling place on Election Day, though.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/texas-already-throwing-hispanics-and