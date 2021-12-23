LOL! Fox Segment Dies As Guest Touts Record Holiday Sales

Fox News' Steve Doocy fell flat on his face Thursday, trying to claim Biden shouldn't be happy.

Turns out Christmas was not derailed after all.

For months now right-wing media and Republicans in Congress have been pretending the pandemic, including the supply chain crisis, was all the fault of the White House, in order to pummel the Biden administration.

On Wednesday, President Biden announced that "the once predicted crisis didn't occur, packages are moving, gifts are being delivered, shelves are not empty..."

Fox News flashed years-old photos of empty shelves in stores, and supermarkets being decimated.

This morning Fox and Friends decided to bring on Christopher Conner, the CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities, to agree with them that Biden shouldn't be taking a "victory lap" just two days before Christmas Eve.

"Isn't it a little too early?"

Conner said he reported to President Biden about supply chain disruptions and said nobody was taking a victory lap.

Conner then said, "This is a key data point... the National Retailers Federation put out a report, "2021 will be the best holiday season ever with sales of Christmas goods eleven and a half percent above what they were in 2020."

That is terrible news, for Fox.

"We're a long way from declaring victory over the supply chain crisis, but obviously there's been some incredible work done and some great collaboration to keep goods moving through this crisis," Conner stated.

