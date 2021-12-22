More And More Trump Goons Desperately Try To Sue Their Way Out Of Jan. 6 Scrutiny

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Convicted ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn filed a lawsuit against the House Jan. 6 select committee yesterday, claiming that its subpoenas for his electronic records and testimony could violate his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in other investigations he’s tied to (like the reported federal probe into Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic PAC).
Georgia’s Lincoln County Board of Elections is aiming to close six of the county’s seven polling places ahead of next year’s elections to supposedly make voting “easier and more accessible,” the board claims.
During Democratic senators’ virtual call on Tuesday night, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told his colleagues that he was still open to negotiations on Build Back Better despite still having issues with it, according to CNN.
Republican senators like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who are utterly delighted with Manchin after he struck a major blow to BBB, are inspired to keep wooing the West Virginia senator over to their side of the aisle.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve pills to treat COVID-19 by Pfizer and Merck as soon as this week, according to Bloomberg. The pills are for higher-risk patients who would take the medicine at home over the course of several days.
Get ready for Benghazi on crack come 2023 if Republicans take control of the House in the midterms as predicted: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is already mapping out his plans for various culture-war based investigations into the Biden administration. Subjects include the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s crackdown on threats against school board members and (of course) the southern border.
At just 0.1 percent, 2021 saw the slowest population growth rate in American history, according to the Census Bureau.
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) is considering leaving Congress in 2022 due to family reasons and also because of Trump’s control over the GOP, the New York Times reports.
Far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) encouraged an anti-vaccine group to “stay the course” in a video with anti-vaxx activist Ethan Schmidt yesterday, even though the Republican told the Arizona Mirror in December last year that he was waiting in line for the vaccine, and his office told CNN in May that the congressman had gotten the vaccine.
Watching politicians peddle life-threatening lies to their constituents. What a time to be alive.
