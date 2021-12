Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 15:54 Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is trying to coax Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) into ditching the Democratic Party after the West Virginia lawmaker tanked President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan on Sunday.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/mcconnell-invite-manchin-join-gop-leave-democrats-build-back-better?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mcconnell-invite-manchin-join-gop-leave-democrats-build-back-better