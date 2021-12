Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 18:07 Hits: 0

President Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill that would give the chief of the Capitol Police unilateral authority to request support from the National Guard. The bill easily passed both the House and Senate.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/biden-bill-capitol-police-national-guard?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-bill-capitol-police-national-guard