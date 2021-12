Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

High power prices. Rolling blackouts. Dwindling supplies. And a cascade of economic and political turmoil felt around the world.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/12/22/world-energy-crisis-high-power-prices-blackouts-1970s-economic-political-turmoil/