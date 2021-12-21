Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 19:01 Hits: 0

Nearly 1 in 4 American women will have an abortion before the age of 45. But over the past decade, access to abortion in America has changed dramatically. There are fewer clinics and more restrictions. And now it seems likely that the Supreme Court will limit the right to abortion even further. As we document the impact of these shifts, we want to include the voices of people who have had abortions in the U.S.

If you’ve had an abortion and are willing to share your experience with us, please fill out the form below and we may follow up with you to hear more. We’re particularly interested in hearing from people who have had abortions over the past 10 years, but we’d love to hear your story even if you had an abortion less recently. Whatever you want to share, we are grateful for your willingness to tell your story.

We know that this can be a sensitive topic, so none of your personal information will be published without your consent.

Loading…

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/do-you-have-an-abortion-story-we-want-to-hear-from-you/