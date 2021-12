Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 20:18 Hits: 0

What did Jim Jordan and President Trump talk about on Jan. 6?

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/jan-6-committee-wants-information-from-jim-jordan-about-communications-with-trump?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jan-6-committee-wants-information-from-jim-jordan-about-communications-with-trump