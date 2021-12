Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:19 Hits: 0

Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) political action committee saw a surge of contributions from corporate donors in the fall before his announcement that he would not support President Biden’s Build Back Better social spending package. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586883-corporate-donors-opened-wallets-to-manchin-before-announcement-he-wont