The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Herschel Walker: John Lewis Would Be Against Voting Rights Bill Named After Him

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Herschel Walker: John Lewis Would Be Against Voting Rights Bill Named After Him

Republican Senate candidate and MAGA lover Herschel Walker egregiously claimed that the late John Lewis would not be a supporter of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Herschel, have you no decency?

Lewis was a mainstay in fighting for the civil rights of African Americans and the availability of all Americans, whether you be black, white, or turquoise to vote unimpeded. Voting rights was a major issue he fought for.

Since Senator Warnock is a huge supporter of the bill, Walker said, "You know what's sad about that, using the name of a great man to brand something so bad, I think is terrible to do."

Walker, exposing the idiot brain he has, called John Lewis a Senator, not the Congressman he was.

"Senator Lewis, one of the greatest senators that's ever been --- for African Americans -- was absolutely incredible. I think then to throw his name on a bill for voting rights, I think, is a shame," he said. "First of all, when you look at the bill, it just doesn’t fit what John Lewis stood for, and I think they know that and I think that is sad for them to do this to him."

It's obvious Herschel Walker hasn't a f**king clue what's in the The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act since he spewed gobbledygook about voter ID.

Smearing the memory of a great man is nothing new for Republicans.

But when Walker, who I doubt even read anything about the life of John Lewis when he was alive or after he passed, puts beliefs into Lewis' mouth, we must all protest.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/herschel-walker-john-lewis

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version