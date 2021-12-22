Herschel Walker: John Lewis Would Be Against Voting Rights Bill Named After Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 20:29 Hits: 0

Republican Senate candidate and MAGA lover Herschel Walker egregiously claimed that the late John Lewis would not be a supporter of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Herschel, have you no decency?

Lewis was a mainstay in fighting for the civil rights of African Americans and the availability of all Americans, whether you be black, white, or turquoise to vote unimpeded. Voting rights was a major issue he fought for.

Since Senator Warnock is a huge supporter of the bill, Walker said, "You know what's sad about that, using the name of a great man to brand something so bad, I think is terrible to do."

Walker, exposing the idiot brain he has, called John Lewis a Senator, not the Congressman he was.

"Senator Lewis, one of the greatest senators that's ever been --- for African Americans -- was absolutely incredible. I think then to throw his name on a bill for voting rights, I think, is a shame," he said. "First of all, when you look at the bill, it just doesn’t fit what John Lewis stood for, and I think they know that and I think that is sad for them to do this to him."

It's obvious Herschel Walker hasn't a f**king clue what's in the The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act since he spewed gobbledygook about voter ID.

Smearing the memory of a great man is nothing new for Republicans.

But when Walker, who I doubt even read anything about the life of John Lewis when he was alive or after he passed, puts beliefs into Lewis' mouth, we must all protest.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/herschel-walker-john-lewis