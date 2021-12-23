Family Values, Nazi-Loving GOP Congressman Announces Divorce

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 00:57 Hits: 1

I am shocked just typing these words: yet another GOP, family touting, Bible thumping, PRO-JESUS AND GUNS AND FREEDOM Congressman announced his separation from his wife. This time it is freshman MAGA Congressman (Q-NC) Madison Cawthorn who just got married 8 months ago.

Ironically, his website has a banner that says "FAITH. FAMILY. FREEDOM." Well, I guess his faith in marriage is gone. Family, also gone. Freedom from marriage, attained.

Now to be clear, no one should celebrate a divorce. That being said, Madison is a Hitler loving, 2nd Civil War stoking, teenage girl harassing, knife wielding, idiot who shirks his Congressional duties to serve as a "husband" to his "earthen vessel" of a wife. Or maybe not, since they are not staying married.

Twitter had thoughts:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/family-values-nazi-loving-gop-congressman