Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 10:10 Hits: 0

Five decades ago, the National Cancer Act became law. What did it take for cancer to go from an unmentionable disease to among the most visible and best-funded areas of medicine?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/22/1066642237/50-years-ago-this-week-president-nixon-signed-the-national-cancer-act