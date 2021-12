Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 17:24 Hits: 0

The test was done after a White House staff member — who had flown with Biden on Air Force One on Friday — tested positive for COVID on Monday. Biden had tested negative on Sunday and Monday.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/22/1066714092/biden-negative-test-covid-19-air-force-one