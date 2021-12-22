Kellogg Union Back To Work After Winning Five-Year Contract

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 12:19 Hits: 0

I'm going to celebrate by buying some Pop Tarts. Congratulations, Kellogg's union members! Via ABC News:

Workers who have been on strike at Kellogg Co. for over two months voted to accept a new contract with the cereal giant that would end the work stoppage, their union announced Tuesday.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) announced Tuesday that its members across four states voted to accept the latest collective bargaining agreement. Approval of the new contract ends the ongoing strike of some 1,400 Kellogg's workers, which began on Oct. 5.

The new five-year agreement includes no concessions and no take aways from the union, the BCTGM said in a statement, as well as a clear path to regular full-time employment, a moratorium on plant shut downs through Oct. 2026, an increase in the pension multiplier and maintenance of cost of living raises.

Kellogg's confirmed the agreement had been ratified in a statement Tuesday, saying all of the some 1,400 union-represented employees are "welcome back to work."