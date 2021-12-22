The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Dems Debate Voting Rights, GOPers Push For Election Control

Category: World Politics

There is so much going on with voter suppression, gerrymandering, and partisan control of elections. It's the Republican endgame, and we have to fight back.

For instance, just this week, we have U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson proposing that the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature simply take over control of state elections.

Here's what just happened in Lincoln County, Georgia after Republicans took over the local election board and purged Democrats:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/dems-pivot-voting-rights-gopers-push

