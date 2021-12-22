As Dems Debate Voting Rights, GOPers Push For Election Control

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
There is so much going on with voter suppression, gerrymandering, and partisan control of elections. It's the Republican endgame, and we have to fight back.
For instance, just this week, we have U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson proposing that the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature simply take over control of state elections.
Here's what just happened in Lincoln County, Georgia after Republicans took over the local election board and purged Democrats:
