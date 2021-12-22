As Dems Debate Voting Rights, GOPers Push For Election Control

Articles

There is so much going on with voter suppression, gerrymandering, and partisan control of elections. It's the Republican endgame, and we have to fight back.

For instance, just this week, we have U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson proposing that the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature simply take over control of state elections.

Sen. Ron Johnson has publicly urged fellow Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature to take over the running of federal elections in the state and direct local officials to ignore election guidance issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. https://t.co/yEQWN3W0PK — CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2021

Here's what just happened in Lincoln County, Georgia after Republicans took over the local election board and purged Democrats:

The fight against voter suppression has always been real. Now, what used to be a quiet tactic for keeping minority voters from participating is being overtly practiced more and more.

