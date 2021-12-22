The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NYC's New Mayor Has Terrible Ideas On Criminal Justice Reform

Eric Adams, the incoming mayor of New York City, had some inflammatory words to the press regarding law enforcement and law enforcement reform, saying that he will ignore advice or expertise on criminal justice policy from anyone if they are not a current or former cop.

So he won't listen to his own City Council? Being part of law enforcement does not mean you know everything about law enforcement reform. Similarly, many researchers, criminologists and criminal justice educators know a lot about how to reform the law enforcement system based on best practices, research and proven methodologies. Many of those people have never worked in law enforcement, but have high-level degrees in the field.

