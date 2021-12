Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

A group of Republican lawmakers are backing 35 Navy service members who are suing the Pentagon and Navy over the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.The group of 47 lawmakers — 38 House Republicans and nine GOP senators — filed an amicus...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/586580-gop-lawmakers-back-navy-service-members-lawsuit-over-vaccine-mandate