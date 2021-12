Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 21:28 Hits: 2

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Andy Slavitt, former senior adviser to President Biden's pandemic response team, about the White House's latest efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066493358/biden-plans-to-expand-testing-and-vaccination-to-take-on-the-omicron-variant