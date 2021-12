Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 22:29 Hits: 3

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a news conference wrapping up his year, addressing questions about America's credibility after the pullout from Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066493427/blinken-talked-about-china-and-the-iran-nuclear-deal-at-end-of-year-news-confere