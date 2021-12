Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 01:39 Hits: 8

The alarming surge in COVID infections is prompting city leaders, heads of companies, and even sports officials to withdraw from public events that could potentially expose more people to the virus.

(Image credit: Brittainy Newman/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066595651/a-shot-at-gold-a-swearing-in-and-a-tech-get-together-are-all-thwarted-by-omicron