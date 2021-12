Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

Set to the music of Fairytale of New York, our furbabies want to sing a little Christmas song for us, because they know 2021 sucked as badly - if not more - than 2020. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go hug my dogs.

Video done by Shirley Serban.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/christmas-carol-our-pets