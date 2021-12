Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 10:16 Hits: 1

President Biden has worked to focus his foreign policy on China. But provocations from Russia keep pulling him away.

(Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066181618/the-white-house-wants-to-focus-on-china-but-russia-continues-to-be-a-distraction