Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 10:16 Hits: 0

The Biden administration, reversing another Trump rollback, is tightening vehicle fuel mileage standards. It comes as much of Biden's other climate plans are at risk.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066169808/the-environmental-protection-agency-announces-new-vehicle-emission-standards