COURT REPORT: 3 Huge Cases To Keep An Eye On This Week

Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

While the media is hyperfocused (and rightfully so) on the Omicron tsunami and Joe Manchin stabbing President Biden in the back on Build Back Better, there is also news on the legal front. Three major court cases wrapped up last week with each one going to their respective juries on Monday. First up is Ghislaine Maxwell, long time friend and accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, who is on trial in New York. Next is Kim Potter, former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, claiming she meant to use a taser instead of a gun. Last is Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, who facing a litany of wire fraud charges in Silicon Valley.

