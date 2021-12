Articles

Tuesday, 21 December 2021

We've already alerted you to the right-wing grifter Arizona holiday party known as AmFest 2021.

It does appear that the Green Room at this thing has a well-stocked open bar. Tucker was drunk.

I’m not gonna accuse him of being drunk, but if I was a DUI cop pulling him over, I’d be taking him to jail right now. pic.twitter.com/l4SuqPRBx7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2021

And here comes another headliner, Kyle Rittenhouse, brought onto the stage as a conquering hero instead of an underage shooter.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the new poster boy of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/vhmVWJQ2J4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 21, 2021 read more

