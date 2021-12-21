Dr. Fauci Calls For Jesse Watters To Be Fired 'On The Spot!'

Articles

Dr. Fauci has been able to shrug off the million billion attacks against his character and dedicated career, but Jesse Watters went above and beyond the pale.

I reported earlier today that during Watters' TPUSA speech, Jesse played the assassination card.

"So then he's in trouble. Now you’re going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush, deadly because he doesn’t see it coming," Watters claimed. "Boom, he is dead! He is dead! He's done!”

CNN host John Berman interviewed the leader of the Biden administration's medical team addressing Covid to get his views on that kind of disturbing talk.

Berman said, "Where [Watters] talked about you and suggested to the crowd that they ambush you with what he said was some kind of rhetorical kill shot. That was his exact word.”

"I’m wondering, you know, how much that concerns you when you hear language like that about you and your well-being?” Berman asked.



Dr. Fauci said, "Well, John. That's horrible."

Fauci continued, "The only thing that I had ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices, to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask."

"And for that, you have some guy out there saying that people should be giving me a kill shot, to ambush me? I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days? That's awful."

