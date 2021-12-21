Kilmeade: 'You Cannot Tell People What To Do' One Day After Fox Mandate

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 18:58 Hits: 8

While complaining about long lines for COVID testing and discussing Joe Biden's upcoming announcement on federal vaccinations, free rapid tests and military support for hospitals, Fox's Brian Kilmeade once again downplayed the potential danger to public health from the omicron variant before lying about whether or not people can be compelled to be vaccinated.

Remember, this dangerous diatribe is just one day after the internal memo at Fox was released announcing their new policy which ends the testing option and mandates vaccines for anyone working in the building in New York.

KILMEADE: So far everyone is panicked over a variant that nobody ever says “We are looking out. We are being cautious.” But, even though the 70 percent of the cases of the new people testing positive are omicron. We have had one death with somebody 50 years old in Texas with underlying conditions. Overall for this nation of 330 million, deaths are up 3 percent even though cases are up 20 percent. It's easy to get. It spreads quicker but there is no indication that it's even resulting in hospitalizations. So it's good to be warned but I believe we are looking at a nation overreacting and we are going to see a President who is going to do the things that you guys just mentioned, those three major things, but he is also going to blister the unvaccinated again. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/kilmeade-you-cannot-tell-people-what-do