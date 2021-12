Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

After fleeing Somalia some 30 years ago, Dhalac became this country's first Somali-American mayor earlier this month, elected in a city that's 90% white.

(Image credit: Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1065337316/south-portland-mayor-somali-american