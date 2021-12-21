The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why Manchin Is A ‘No’ On Build Back Better

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t supporting President Biden’s Build Back Better plan and where Democrats might go from here. They also look back at 2021 to pinpoint the most consequential political events of the year and talk about how their understanding of American politics was challenged. (edited)

