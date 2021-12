Articles

Published on Monday, 20 December 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to President Biden’s social spending package is a “great shot in the arm for the country.” During an appearance on Fox News’s “The Guy Benson Show” on...

