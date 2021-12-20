The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News Is Now Requiring Vaccines To All NYC Staff

The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr tweeted earlier Monday that a Fox internal memo mandates an end to testing as an option for those refusing to get the shot.

"All workers in NYC who perform in-person work at an office location, including Fox employees, must show proof of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine" by Dec. 27," the memo reads.

Will Jesse Watters now eat his words?

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/fox-news-now-requiring-vaccines-all-nyc

