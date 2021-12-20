Fox News Is Now Requiring Vaccines To All NYC Staff

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr tweeted earlier Monday that a Fox internal memo mandates an end to testing as an option for those refusing to get the shot.
"All workers in NYC who perform in-person work at an office location, including Fox employees, must show proof of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine" by Dec. 27," the memo reads.
Will Jesse Watters now eat his words?
