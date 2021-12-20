Prosecutor’s Case Against ‘Antifa’ Based On Antisemitic Soros Smear

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 12:02 Hits: 7

The antisemitism that animates so much of Republican politics seems to just keep popping out unbidden, particularly the right-wing devotion to the garbage conspiracy theory blaming George Soros as the source of everything they want to demonize as an existential threat. Just this week, Fox News had to hurriedly delete a post on Facebook and Twitter featuring a cartoon depicting Soros as a “puppet master,” a classic antisemitic trope that was popular in Nazi propaganda.

The same conspiracist impulse also appears to be at work even in law enforcement circles. In San Diego, it turns out that the Republican county prosecutor who earlier this month raised eyebrows by filing conspiracy charges against antifascists who counterprotested a post-Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that turned violent appears to be at least partially basing the prosecution on her belief that “antifa” is being secretly funded by Soros.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/soros-antisemitism-prosecutor-antifa