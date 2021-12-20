The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

White House TORCHES Manchin On BBB

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

White House TORCHES Manchin On BBB

Joe Manchin betrayed President Biden, the White House and every single Democrat today when he came out on Fox News Sunday (of course) and told Bret Baier that he would be voting NO on the Build Back Better Plan after literally months of dragging out his "will he or won't he" dance. President Biden and Democratic leadership have bowed at his feet, bent over backwards to accommodate his requests, adjusted funding, cut provisions, and reduced overall cost in an effort to secure his vote. After all that work, he stabbed them in the back. On live TV. On Fox "News." With zero warning to anyone.

The White House was RIGHTFULLY furious and they put out a statement quickly.

Here's the link to the full statement from the White House.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/white-house-torches-manchin-blistering

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version