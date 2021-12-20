White House TORCHES Manchin On BBB

Articles

Joe Manchin betrayed President Biden, the White House and every single Democrat today when he came out on Fox News Sunday (of course) and told Bret Baier that he would be voting NO on the Build Back Better Plan after literally months of dragging out his "will he or won't he" dance. President Biden and Democratic leadership have bowed at his feet, bent over backwards to accommodate his requests, adjusted funding, cut provisions, and reduced overall cost in an effort to secure his vote. After all that work, he stabbed them in the back. On live TV. On Fox "News." With zero warning to anyone.

The White House was RIGHTFULLY furious and they put out a statement quickly.

While not spelling it out explicitly, the White House is stating pretty clearly that Manchin has not been dealing in good faith with them and repeatedly mislead the President or went back on his promises. https://t.co/jqDSY1M06W — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 19, 2021

Here's the link to the full statement from the White House.

