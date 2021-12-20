White House TORCHES Manchin On BBB

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
Joe Manchin betrayed President Biden, the White House and every single Democrat today when he came out on Fox News Sunday (of course) and told Bret Baier that he would be voting NO on the Build Back Better Plan after literally months of dragging out his "will he or won't he" dance. President Biden and Democratic leadership have bowed at his feet, bent over backwards to accommodate his requests, adjusted funding, cut provisions, and reduced overall cost in an effort to secure his vote. After all that work, he stabbed them in the back. On live TV. On Fox "News." With zero warning to anyone.
The White House was RIGHTFULLY furious and they put out a statement quickly.
Here's the link to the full statement from the White House.
