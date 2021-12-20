Moderna Says Booster 'Significantly' Effective Against Omicron

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 12:34 Hits: 8

The Moderna booster shots significantly raise the level of antibodies against the Omicron variant, the company announced this morning. Via the New York Times:

Moderna’s results show that the currently authorized booster dose of 50 micrograms — half the dose given for primary immunization — increased the level of antibodies by roughly 37-fold, the company said. A full dose of 100 micrograms was even more powerful, raising antibody levels about 83-fold compared with pre-boost levels, Moderna said.

Both doses produced side effects comparable to those seen after the two-dose primary series. But the dose of 100 micrograms showed slightly more frequent adverse reactions relative to the authorized 50-microgram dose.

The results are based on laboratory tests that do not capture the full range of the body’s immune response against the virus. Although vaccines may not prevent infection from the variant, they are expected to prevent severe illness in the vast majority of people.