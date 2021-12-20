SHOCKING: Here Are Some Real Reasons Manchin Opposes BBB Act

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
You know, I knew Dems would start leaking dirt on Joe Manchin to punish him for his performance on Fox yesterday, but I have to say, I didn't expect this! Via HuffPost:
Publicly, his biggest gripes are about the cost of the bill. But privately, Manchin has told his colleagues that he essentially doesn’t trust low-income people to spend government money wisely.
In recent months, Manchin has told several of his fellow Democrats that he thought parents would waste monthly child tax credit payments on drugs instead of providing for their children, according to two sources familiar with the senator’s comments.
[...] Manchin’s private comments shocked several senators, who saw it as an unfair assault on his own constituents and those struggling to raise children in poverty.
Manchin has also told colleagues he believes that Americans would fraudulently use the proposed paid sick leave policy, specifically saying people would feign being sick and go on hunting trips, a source familiar with his comments told HuffPost.
Now, he might even be right. I live in a neighborhood not far from the heroin and oxycontin capital of the East Coast, and nothing would surprise me. I mean, even the local librarians are trained to treat overdoses!
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/shocking-here-are-some-real-reasons
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee