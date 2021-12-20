Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Told Us This Would Happen

Shorter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We told you not to trust these mofos.

Appearing on "Morning Joe" Monday morning, AOC made it clear that Build Back Better, as currently proposed, is ALREADY a massive compromise.

"This idea that we're going to refit it to Joe Manchin's liking, the bill has already been retrofitted to Joe Manchin's liking," she said.

"Let's make that extremely clear. The climate ambitions have been reduced because of Joe Manchin. We have had, for example, the minimizing of Medicare expansion. Much of that is also thanks to Joe Manchin, and we need to really make it very clear that this bill, this framework was signed off by Joe Manchin, and so this is a Joe Manchin Build Back Better Act, and so this idea that we're going to go back to the table and give him the pen again for a bill that he has already -- has his ink all over? Makes very little sense."

She also thinks it's way past time to reform the filibuster and the culture of the Senate: "I think in terms of that road, we really need to take an assessment of that, because this has been -- being "strung along" has been the path this entire time, this entire year, and so there's that part aside, but I think also, you know, as an institution, it is important that the Senate, I think, step up in its governing culture."

