Donald Trump Jr. Incites Young 'Christians' To Violence At TPUSA

Published on Monday, 20 December 2021

Donald Trump Jr. told a group of young conservatives on Sunday that following the peaceful rules of the Christian Bible has "gotten us nothing."

While speaking at a Turning Point USA conference in Arizona, Trump praised the group as the "frontline of freedom."

"And if we band together, we can take on these institutions," he insisted. "That's where we've gone wrong for a long time."

"They cannot cancel us all," the former president's son said. "This will be contrary to a lot of our beliefs because I'd love not to have to participate in cancel culture. I'd love that it didn't exist. But as long as it does, folks, we better be playing the same game."

According to Trump, conservatives have been playing tee-ball while liberals played "hardball." He suggested that conservatives should not "turn the other cheek" despite the biblical instructions of Jesus Christ.

"We've turned the other cheek and I understand sort of the biblical reference, I understand the mentality but it's gotten us nothing," he complained. "OK? It's gotten us nothing while we've ceded ground in every major institution."

