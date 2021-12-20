Union Busting Kelloggs Wants You To Forget They Make Pop-Tarts

Kellogg's is behaving abominably toward their workers. The President is on labor's side.
@WhiteHouse issues@POTUS Statement on Kellogg’s plans to replace workers: “such action undermines the critical role collective bargaining plays in providing workers a voice and the opportunity to improve their lives while contributing fully to their employer’s success” pic.twitter.com/yDB1zz2XWH
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015