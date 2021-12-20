Suddenly, Jim Jordan Hates Congressional Investigations

Articles

Published on Monday, 20 December 2021

Representative Jim Jordan, who conducted faux investigations into Hillary Clinton (Benghazi) for years, is now claiming "the purpose of Congress is not to be a law enforcement entity."

I kid you not.

His hypocrisy is stunning, but unsurprising.

Lies, conspiracies, and deceptions are what Republicans are made of.

Jordan is under suspicion for sending seditious messages to Mark Meadows during the January 6 insurrection. He also called for Vice President Mike Pence to discard valid electoral votes.

He went on Fox, of course, and fumed at Adam Schiff to Dan 'Bongo' Bongino.

Jordan, with no hint of irony, replied to Bongo's anti-Jan 6 Commission rant, "This is nothing new for the Left but it's scary because it's the weaponization of government against their political enemies."

Jordan continued, "There's no real legitimate purpose and oversight involved with this committee but going after your enemies and ultimately going after Donald Trump."

But that's not all.

"Remember, the underlying issue here is trying to put a good man, Mark Meadows in prison," Jordan said.

Hillary used a private server! Benghazi required eight inquiries!

Republicans tried to assist an attempted coup d'etat by Traitor Trump.

Republican members in Congress (like Jim Jordan) and paid right-wing activists conspired to overthrow a free and fair election.

Republicans spit in the face of the Constitution and US Democracy as a whole to keep Trump in office.

